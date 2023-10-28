Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

