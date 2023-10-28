Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Holdings Raised by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.48% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 1,221,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

