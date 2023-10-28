Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.75 and a 200-day moving average of $378.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.05 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $8,067,634. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.