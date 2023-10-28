Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,821 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

