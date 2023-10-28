Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOFree Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $51,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.