Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

