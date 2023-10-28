Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $39,619,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.29 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

