Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

