Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

