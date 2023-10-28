Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,833,759 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

