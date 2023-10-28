Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

