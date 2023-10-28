Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

