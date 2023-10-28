VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYD opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

