VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 543,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.