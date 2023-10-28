VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

