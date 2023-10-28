Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.59 and last traded at C$22.58. 62,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 19,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.52.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.