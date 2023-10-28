Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $250.70 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

