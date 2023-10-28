Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

