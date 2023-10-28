Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $132.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

