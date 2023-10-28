Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $272,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VEU stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

