Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.28 and last traded at C$38.42. Approximately 146,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 70,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.56.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.75.

