Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 129,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $262.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

