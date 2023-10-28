Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

