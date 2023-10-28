Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,043,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,119. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

