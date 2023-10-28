Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 2793503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

