Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 2793503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Energy
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.