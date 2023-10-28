Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

