Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

