Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,290,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.99. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

