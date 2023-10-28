Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $286.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

