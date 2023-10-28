Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,314,877 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,314,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.27% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 565,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.10%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -388.88%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.