Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 27,218 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of Moelis & Company worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $268,782.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $268,782.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MC. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

