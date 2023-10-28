Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,955 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

