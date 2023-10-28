Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,805 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSE:NVT opened at $45.88 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

