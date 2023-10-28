Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $200.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

