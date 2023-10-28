Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 656,232 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.03% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

PTEN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

