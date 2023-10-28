Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $27.79 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.