Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $28.54 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $93,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.