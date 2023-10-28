Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $29.82 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

