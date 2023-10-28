Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,902 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

