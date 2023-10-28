Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,689 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 388,313 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

