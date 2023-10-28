Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 46,113 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.76% of Bally’s worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bally’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY opened at $8.62 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $606.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

