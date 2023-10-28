Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $476.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.87 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.