Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

