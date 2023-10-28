Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 27,478 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,478 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 80,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

