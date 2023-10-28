Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 33,293 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $945,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,635,000 after purchasing an additional 164,168 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Down 2.1 %

EFX stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.41 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

