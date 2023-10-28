Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $18.61 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,608,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 256,584 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,605 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

