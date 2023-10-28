Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.