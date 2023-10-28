Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,543 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $27,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

WTS stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.56 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $175.64.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

