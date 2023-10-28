Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 949 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, October 5th, Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $189.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.52.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.