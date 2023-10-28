VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.19. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $175.20 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $124,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,929 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

